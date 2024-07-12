Temperatures will get even hotter this weekend. Here’s what you should know

PITTSBURGH — Hot temperatures return Friday and stick around through next week. Temperatures will jump back near 90 by Friday afternoon, but muggy weather won’t really start to settle in until sometime later this weekend.

Severe Weather Team 11′s forecast includes at least 4 days with high temperatures climbing above 90 degrees, adding to our list of nine 90-degree or hotter days so far this year.

Heat can have major impact on the temperature inside your car

Temperatures can heat up even faster inside a closed vehicle, so “look before you lock.” Check the backseat before you close the car.

Heat can also make pavement dangerous to walk on for pets

Pets can also feel the heat, so give them plenty of water and a place to cool off. If possible, try to walk pets early or late in the day when temperatures might be cooler.

We could see storm impacts from increased heat

The threat of strong to severe storms will also increase Sunday through Tuesday, and the combination of heat and increasing humidity could set the stage for damaging winds, heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

Stay with our team of meteorologists as we continue to track this building heat wave and the threat of storms. Get the latest live updates on Channel 11 News and have the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you.

