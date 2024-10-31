Tenants of NB Affordable Pittsburgh properties call on HUD for help

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Complaints about the conditions at local affordable housing properties run by NB Affordable continue to pile up.

Issues at the Mon View Heights Complex in West Mifflin have garnered significant attention in the last several weeks, including from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

But residents at Mon View Heights have teamed up with others to stand up against NB Affordable. The company owns properties in several Pittsburgh neighborhoods, including the Hill District and Homewood.

A group of residents called a press conference Wednesday, speaking from one of the properties in the Hill District. The group also wrote a letter to HUD officials and have requested a meeting to talk about what some are calling deplorable living conditions. So far, the residents said HUD has not accepted their invitation.

“We are still living with mice, with holes in the walls, leaks, and some, without water and electricity,” Cathy Brown said.

The group wants safe and healthy living conditions but also accountability for the property owners.

Last week, Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala filed felony charges against Mon View LLC, which is run by NB Affordable, for causing or risking catastrophe.

The district attorney said the company is to blame for dangerous conditions like mold growth, rodent infestations and failing water systems on the property.

“There is mold, there is sewage, there is rats, there’s skunks, there is roaches and there’s also bedbugs,” said Valeria Gordon who said she’s lived at the complex for nine years.

Gordon said many residents are worried about what will happen now that officials are aware of the conditions and fear they will have to vacant the premises and could be displaced.

“Some of them want to just stay there and they want to have their stuff fixed. That’s it. Nine years of talk is not working,” she said.

