Texas man accused of bringing gun to Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoint

A Texas man is facing charges after police say he brought a gun to the main security checkpoint at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

The Allegheny County Police Department says TSA officers located the gun in the man’s carry-on bag just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

That man, who police identify as 42-year-old Erik Trask, did not have a valid concealed carry permit. As a result, ACPD charged him with a felony count of carrying a firearm without a license.

The FBI was also notified of the incident.

Passengers can travel with guns only in checked baggage if unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case. Then, the locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm on its website.

Bringing a gun to an airport carries a federal fine of up to $15,000, depending on the specific weapon and other circumstances.

This is the first gun to be stopped at the airport’s checkpoint since mid-April.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group