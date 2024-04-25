Texas man arrested after gun, large amount of marijuana found at Pittsburgh International Airport

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Texas man is facing charges after a gun and a large amount of marijuana were found in checked luggage at Pittsburgh International Airport.

The gun and marijuana were found by TSA during a routine inspection on Wednesday afternoon, according to Allegheny County police.

Police identified the passenger as Stephon Wilson, 28, of Houston, Texas.

Wilson did not have a valid concealed carry permit or a medical marijuana card.

He is facing multiple charges including carrying a firearm without a license and possession of marijuana.

Wilson will be taken to the Allegheny County Jail pending arraignment.

