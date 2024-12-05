‘Thanks never seems to be enough’: Nurse buys Karns City quarterback Mason Martin upright walkers

PITTSBURGH — A local nurse stepped up to the plate when she heard Denny Martin say he needed to buy his son, Mason, an upright walker.

Mason Martin, a quarterback for Karns City, collapsed during a football game in September 2023.

He has been taking steps toward recovery ever since. He was sent home from the hospital in June 2024 and used his voice for the first time since his collapse in August.

On Wednesday, Denny took to Facebook to share how, in the last 15 months, he has been “blown away by someone’s kindness” nearly every day, including an event that happened that same day.

“We’ve had people make anonymous donations such as meals, parking, Stacy’s funeral service, and the list goes on and on. They wanted nothing in return,” Denny said.

Denny said that about a month ago, he saw a man walking through the ACMH rehab waiting room using an upright walker and made a comment about how he had to get one for Mason.

Wednesday, Denny walked into the rehab gym, saw an upright walker and was told it was for him.

“I was shocked beyond belief and asked him what he meant by it’s ours,” Denny’s post said.

Denny was told that a nurse from another floor was in the waiting room when he made the comment about the walker, so she went and bought him two so he could have one for the gym as well.

“Even now as I type this I still can’t believe it,” the post said.

“I have mentioned to a few people that my goal in life is to give it all back. Every act of kindness and generosity motivates and inspires me to be a better person. Somehow, someway, I will make it my mission to pay everything forward. Every benefit, every need, I will be there with Mason right alongside me. Thanks never seems like enough. We are beyond blessed,” Denny said.

