Father of Karns City quarterback Mason Martin thanks community for show of support on his birthday

PITTSBURGH — The family of Karns City quarterback Mason Martin is again thanking the community for their show of support while he continues his recovery.

Most recently, the community stepped up for Mason’s birthday on Saturday, sending cards or gifts and creating videos.

“I wish I could lie and say he had an amazing day but that wouldn’t be fair. He spent most of his birthday in discomfort. With that being said, he was still able to spend the day filled with friends and family,” said Denny Martin, Mason’s father, on Facebook. “I wasn’t able to read any cards to him because I didn’t want to disturb him. I will have my work cut out for me the next few days but every card and social media post or comment will be read to him.”

Denny says there haven’t been any major rehab updates since his last post at the start of February but says Mason has been able to get a change of scenery from time to time. Like on Friday, when he rode around in a big tricycle for about 20-30 minutes. It’s an outing Denny says Mason seemed to enjoy.

