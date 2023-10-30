There’s a $5,000 reward to solve a 50-year-old missing person case in Mercer County, police say

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Mercer County continue to search for a teenager who went missing 50 years ago.

According to PSP Mercer, Patricia Seelbaugh, 17, was last seen on Oct. 26, 1973. Police say she was last seen with friends at the Barkeyville Truck Stop off Interstate 80 in Venago County. She was then dropped off with an unknown male after midnight at a home just outside Grove City, known as Hallville, and has never been seen again.

Patricia has black hair and blue eyes. She stands 5 feet tall and weighs 98 pounds.

There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest or the solving of this cold case. PSP also issued an age-progressed photo of her.

Anyone with information is urged to contact PSP Mercer at 724-662-6162 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.

