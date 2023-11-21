These are the Top 5 red flags to watch out for while holiday shopping online

More than 14,000 people lost more than $250 million last year.

Internet security experts say one of the biggest things to watch out for is an online request that is high-pressure.

“Anything that involves a sense of urgency, I think it’s something to be aware of,” said Tittania Jordan of Bark Technologies. “Anytime you are being asked to pay money in order to save somebody, receive a prize, get a job. Any time there’s a financial transaction on the horizon. Please take a minute to think: do you actually know this person? Is this a trusted financial entity?”

On Channel 11 Morning News — Anchor Gorden Loesch has the top five red flags you should watch out for while internet shopping this holiday season.

