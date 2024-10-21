These banks gained and lost the most Pittsburgh deposits

PITTSBURGH — The largest bank in the country, a latecomer to retail banking in Pittsburgh, registered the biggest percentage increase in deposits in the 10-county region.

New York-based JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s deposits in the 10-county metro jumped 37.37%, from $552.566 million to $886.113 billion, during the year ended June 30, according to data released by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Chase ranks No. 18 here by deposit market share.

Chase (NYSE:JPM) opened its first local branch downtown in October 2019, part of its national expansion into new regions. It now has 26. Incidentally, footprintwide, Chase said average deposits fell 8% in the third quarter, compared with Q3 2023.

