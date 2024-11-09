Thick smoke billows from Reserve Township brush fire

RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A brush fire broke out in Reserve Township on Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported at the intersection of Hoffman Road and Irwin Lane around 12:40 p.m.

The Reserve Township Volunteer Fire Department says the response was for both a brush fire and a structure fire.

Our crew saw thick smoke from a distance and once on scene, saw firefighters in the woods on foot and on ATVs putting out the flames.

There are no reported injuries. The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

With ongoing dry weather, local fire departments and the National Weather Service urge people to be careful with open flames, as fires can spread rapidly under these conditions.

