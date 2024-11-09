Dry air, dry fuels increase risk of wildfire spread in Western Pennsylvania on Saturday, NWS says

PITTSBURGH — Dry conditions in Western Pennsylvania continue to create an elevated fire risk in the region.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh issued a Special Weather Statement for all the counties the agency covers, warning of an elevated risk of wildfire spread on Saturday.

With low relative humidity expected tomorrow and lingering dry vegetation, a special weather statement (SPS) has been issued for all our Pennsylvania counties in regards to the risk of wildfire spread.



Please do not burn outside. pic.twitter.com/PozRyr60XT — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) November 9, 2024

NWS officials say this risk is due to a combination of “dry air and very dry fuels.”

Minimum relative humidity values will range between 20-30%, and wind gusts could reach 25 mph.

NWS urges people to use caution when handling ignition sources, like machinery or cigarettes. If a fire starts and dry grasses or tree litter starts to burn, the fire could spread rapidly.

Two counties in Western Pennsylvania have also already issued burn bans, Fayette County and Lawrence County. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has also temporarily banned campfires on state game lands.

