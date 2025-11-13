This month is windiest November on record since 1945

If you’ve noticed the wind being stronger than usual so far this month, you would be correct! The average wind gust so far this month is 30 mph, which puts this November as the windiest on record, at least through Nov. 13, going back to 1945.

Not only has the wind been stronger, but it’s also been more frequent. Through Wednesday, we already had six days this month with a wind gust of 30 mph or higher — the most on record, with more wind on tap this weekend.

The reason for this? The jet stream has been located very close by, and we have been tapping into even stronger winds aloft. When we see big ups and downs in temperature like we have over the last two weeks, this is common. And as the temperature changes continue this weekend and into early next week, don’t expect the wind to go anywhere anytime soon.

