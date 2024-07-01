This property overlooking the Allegheny Country Club is for sale for almost $4M

SEWICKLEY HEIGHTS, Pa. — An estate property totaling over 15 acres of land is currently for sale in the Sewickley Heights neighborhood.

The property is located at 169 Country Club Rd., and it is listed for sale with Carroll Ferguson of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. It is listed for over $3.99 million.

The property is situated on a hillside that overlooks the history Allegheny Country Club and features views of the manicured golf course below. Situated on the land is a home with four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and three half bathrooms, but according to Ferguson and the listing, the main value comes from the property itself, including the views it offers as well as the historic gardens and outdoor features. The property also offers opportunity to rebuild or expand upon the existing home, and it is described in the listing as “one of the most prestigious and sought after locations in the county.”

