Thousands head to Point State Park to celebrate 4th of July

PITTSBURGH — An estimated 20,000 people flooded Point State Park in downtown Pittsburgh to celebrate the Fourth of July this year.

The entire lawn at the park was filled with people from all over the country enjoying live music, dancing and of course the food.

Crowds of people came out in their patriotic prints.

“It’s Fourth of July, red, white and blue. We are Buffalo Bills fans, and these are Buffalo Bills shorts,” said Jenna Keppel of Buffalo, NY.

Tiffanie Amos and her friend drove in from Akron, Ohio. They first came to Point State Park to celebrate the Fourth in 2015.

“Coming up in here, it’s very friendly around and everything so I really like that,” Amos said.

From the bag checks to the officers patrolling on foot with K-9s and on bikes, Amos said she feels safe.

“It’s security walking around and that makes me know that I’m secure here,” she said.

Amos and hundreds of others were ready to enjoy Pittsburgh’s main attraction every Fourth of July.

“The fireworks,” Amos said. “I want to see the fireworks over there where the water fountain is at.”

The breathtaking display over the water is what keeps Davonte Poindexter of Penn Hills coming back year after year.

“This is my 10th year,” Poindexter said. “I just love seeing everyone down here having fun. I love fireworks. Down here, this is where the big display happens because 25 minutes, it’s long. That’s what makes me come down here every Fourth.”

