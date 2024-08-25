Thousands tour Pittsburgh on bikes during annual fundraiser

PITTSBURGH — Thousands of people got on their bikes Sunday to help raise money to make Pittsburgh safer.

PedalPGH is Bike Pittsburgh’s largest fundraiser and has become the largest single-day bike ride in Pennsylvania. The one-of-a-kind ride is friendly to bikers of all skill levels and helps Bike Pittsburgh raise funds to make Pittsburgh better for biking and walking.

The around 3,000 participating riders got limited edition t-shirts and giveaways and support from fully-stocked rest stops, aid stations and mechanics on their chosen routes.

This was the 31st year for the fundraiser. Since the event began, it has raised over $1.5 million for bike and pedestrian advocacy in Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group