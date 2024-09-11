Threat made against Armstrong High School; police, security presence increased Wednesday

KITTANNING, Pa. — A threat sent Armstrong High School into lockdown Wednesday.

A social media post from the Armstrong School District said law enforcement determined the threat was non-credible and the school is safe.

The lockdown was lifted, but additional police and security presence will be utilized as a precaution, the post said.

“As a reminder, the school district takes all threats seriously. If you see or hear any disturbing statements involving our schools or students, please immediately report it to the school district and law enforcement. If you have any questions or concerns about school safety, please contact your child’s principal,” the post said.

There were no threats made involving any elementary schools or West Shamokin High School, the post said.

