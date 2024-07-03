Threat made to Tree of Life Synagogue considered a hoax, Pittsburgh police say

PITTSBURGH — A threat made online against the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill is being considered a hoax, according to Pittsburgh police.

Police said the threat was made late Tuesday morning.

The hoax threat is in line with similar threats to synagogues across the country, Pittsburgh police said.

Both Pittsburgh police and the FBI are investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group