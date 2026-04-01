Threat of severe weather decreases overnight; wet start to Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — The threat of widespread severe weather will decrease overnight, but a few storms could still bring gusty winds and heavy downpours through early Wednesday morning.

Watch for ponding on roadways and quickly changing travel conditions.

After a damp Wednesday morning commute, there will be a brief break in the wet weather, but an afternoon round of showers and storms could bring the threat for severe weather back into the area.

Off and on showers and storms will continue as we head into the weekend, although there will be many dry hours each day.

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