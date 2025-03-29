Thrill-seekers rappel down Pittsburgh skyscraper to raise money for nonprofit that helps children

PITTSBURGH — Thrill-seekers rappelled down a Pittsburgh skyscraper to raise money for a local nonprofit that helps children.

Big Brothers Big Sisters hosted the “Over the Edge 2025″ campaign on Saturday.

Participants rappelled down 21 stories at 625 Liberty Avenue, the EQT Plaza building, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Proceeds from the event benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters, a nonprofit organization that pairs local children who need extra support or guidance with fitting mentors.

Marc Bloomingdale, the chief executive officer of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh, said the unique fundraiser does a good job of showing people what the organization is all about.

“This is actually a perfect metaphor for what we do for the youth every day,” Bloomingdale said. “We really work with the youth on trying to introduce them to something that’s outside of their comfort zone.”

Organizers say they work with children from mostly single-parent families, low-income households and historically under-resourced schools.

Volunteers often serve as mentors to the kids. Erica Jurkowski, the 2025 Big Sister of the Year, rappelled with her Little on Saturday.

Senator Devlin Robinson also rappelled down the building.

BBBS is still accepting donations. Click here if you are interested in donating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group