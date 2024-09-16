Tito Jackson, Michael’s brother and member of Jackson 5, dies at 70

Tito Jackson, a member of the Jackson 5 and Michael Jackson’s brother, has died. Jackson was 70.

Jackson’s sons, Taj, Taryll and TJ, took to social media to announce their dad’s death, saying “We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being. Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as ‘Coach Tito’ or some know him as ‘Poppa T.’ Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be “Tito Time” for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is ‘Love One Another.’ We love you Pops.”

Tito was the third of nine Jackson children, which include stars Michael and sister Janet. The Jackson 5 included brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael. The family group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 and produced several No. 1 hits in the 1970s including “ABC,” “I Want You Back” and “I’ll Be There.”

