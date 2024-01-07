T.J. Watt ruled out with left knee injury in game against Ravens

BALTIMORE — T.J. Watt will not return to the field for the rest of the Steelers game against the Ravens, reports say.

The linebacker was taken off the field after colliding with teammate Montravius Adams in the air.

TJ Watt is down and appears to be in a lot of pain as he's pounding the ground after an awkward collision with Montravius Adams.



Looks like Adams caught his left knee awkwardly — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) January 6, 2024

Watt will not return, NBC reports.

He is currently being treated for an injury to his left knee.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group