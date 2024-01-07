Local

T.J. Watt ruled out with left knee injury in game against Ravens

By WPXI.com News Staff

T.J. Watt ruled out with left knee injury in game against Ravens Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt walks with medical staff to the lockers during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Matt Rourke/AP)

BALTIMORE — T.J. Watt will not return to the field for the rest of the Steelers game against the Ravens, reports say.

The linebacker was taken off the field after colliding with teammate Montravius Adams in the air.

Watt will not return, NBC reports.

He is currently being treated for an injury to his left knee.

