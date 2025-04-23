Today on 11 News: David Johnson reports from Vatican City as thousands pay respect to Pope Francis

Longtime, former WPXI anchor David Johnson will have a special report from the Vatican City on Wednesday.

Johnson will make a brief return on Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m. to report from outside of Saint Peter’s Basilica, where tens of thousands of people are paying their respects to Pope Francis.

The pope died on April 21 of a stroke that led to a coma and irreversible cardiovascular damage. Francis’ body was taken from the chapel at his residence in the Vatican to the basilica for three days of public mourning.

His funeral will take place on Saturday and dignitaries from all over the globe are expected to attend.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group