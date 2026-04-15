Topps to host prize-filled football trading card celebration during NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Heads up, collectors! A special event during the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh will celebrate Topps’ return to football trading cards.

>>> Pittsburgh NFL Draft: What you need to know <<<

Topps will host Collector Celebration Day on day three of the draft, Saturday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The free event will be on Acrisure Stadium’s field, 100 Art Rooney Ave., with doors opening at 9:30 a.m.

Fans are asked to RSVP to get a free pack of Topps Chrome Football while supplies last. You can do so by clicking here.

Topps plans to transform the fields into an immersive experience, with community pack openings, giveaways, live broadcasts and “Pack Wars.”

Former Steelers players James Harrison and Joey Porter Sr. are among the special guests slated to appear at the event.

Fans can also visit a hobby shop representing all 32 NFL teams and a Youth Collector Zone.

In addition to the first 1,000 attendees getting a free Topps Chrome Football, visitors can also nab hobby boxes, signed memorabilia and NFL gear.

Click here for more 2026 NFL Draft coverage.

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