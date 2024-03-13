Tractor-trailer fire shuts down portion of I-80 in Clarion County

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. — A tractor-trailer fire closed a portion of I-80 in Clarion County Wednesday.

PennDOT said I-80 eastbound closed between Exit 70 (US 322 - Strattanville) and Exit 73 (PA 949 - Corsica).

When the fire is contained, the left lane will open to traffic while the right lane will remain restricted.

Delays are possible in the area, PennDOT said. Motorists are encouraged to use caution.

The interstate is expected to reopen at 1 p.m., but the time may change based on the scene, PennDOT said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group