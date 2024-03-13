Local

Tractor-trailer fire shuts down portion of I-80 in Clarion County

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WPXI - Clarion County Map Clarion County map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. — A tractor-trailer fire closed a portion of I-80 in Clarion County Wednesday.

PennDOT said I-80 eastbound closed between Exit 70 (US 322 - Strattanville) and Exit 73 (PA 949 - Corsica).

When the fire is contained, the left lane will open to traffic while the right lane will remain restricted.

Delays are possible in the area, PennDOT said. Motorists are encouraged to use caution.

The interstate is expected to reopen at 1 p.m., but the time may change based on the scene, PennDOT said.

