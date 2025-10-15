Tractor-trailer rolls over on I-70 near Pennsylvania Turnpike in Westmoreland County

NEW STANTON, Pa. — A tractor-trailer rolled onto its side near the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Westmoreland County.

Westmoreland County emergency dispatchers said the crash happened near the I-70 westbound exit in New Stanton at 5:33 p.m. on Tuesday.

Some boxes from the truck were spilled onto the road but dispatchers said the vehicle was not hauling anything hazardous.

No injuries were reported.

