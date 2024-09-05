Traffic on I-376, I-79 could see hours-long delay Thursday morning

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh-area highways are seeing major delays early Thursday morning.

A crash involving a tractor trailer and a truck happened on the Fort Pitt Bridge at around 5:30 a.m.

The crash cleared at around 7:30 a.m., but Channel 11′s Trisha Pittman said the back-ups have piled up from the crash and sun glare.

PennDOT maps show heavy delays from the bridge to Rosslyn Farms.

Pittman says inbound traffic on I-376 is backed up for around two hours. Traffic on I-79 is also impacted by the delays.

The Carlynton School District took to social media to say due to construction and traffic congestion in the Carnegie area, school buses may be running behind by around 20 minutes.

Due to construction and traffic congestion in the Carnegie area, school buses may be running behind this morning, September 5, 2024, by approximately 20 minutes. We appreciate your patience. pic.twitter.com/aBH7njCk8Y — Carlynton School District (@CarlyntonSchool) September 5, 2024

