Local

Traffic on I-376, I-79 could see hours-long delay Thursday morning

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WPXI Pittsburgh Traffic Alert

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh-area highways are seeing major delays early Thursday morning.

A crash involving a tractor trailer and a truck happened on the Fort Pitt Bridge at around 5:30 a.m.

The crash cleared at around 7:30 a.m., but Channel 11′s Trisha Pittman said the back-ups have piled up from the crash and sun glare.

PennDOT maps show heavy delays from the bridge to Rosslyn Farms.

Pittman says inbound traffic on I-376 is backed up for around two hours. Traffic on I-79 is also impacted by the delays.

The Carlynton School District took to social media to say due to construction and traffic congestion in the Carnegie area, school buses may be running behind by around 20 minutes.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Former UPMC Children’s Hospital doctor charged with child sex crimes
  • Kamala Harris to stay in Pittsburgh while preparing for Presidential debate with Trump
  • Mother reveals panicked text messages between her, son during Georgia school shooting
  • VIDEO: Underwater drone will help divers in Allegheny County limit time spent in water
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read