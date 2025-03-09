Traffic lights malfunctioning on busy roads in Oakland, drivers asked to be careful

PITTSBURGH — Drivers are asked to be careful as they drive through Oakland today because of malfunctioning traffic lights.

Pitt Police said the malfunction is happening in the area of busy Forbes Avenue and Bigelow Blvd.

The City of Pittsburgh Traffic Light Division has been notified and is working on fixing the problem.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

