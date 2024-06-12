Traffic on Route 51 North to be detoured for few days, police say

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Traffic on Route 51 North in McKees Rocks will be detoured for the next few days.

The McKees Rocks Police Department said traffic will be detoured from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The police department posted the following detour:

Left onto Furnace Street Extension at the plaza,

Straight onto Furnace Street

Right onto Thompson Avenue and back onto Route 51 North

South detour will be as follows:

Straight onto Thompson Avenue at the train trestle

Left onto Furnace Street Extension

Straight onto Furnace Street and right onto Route 51 South

There’s no word on when the closed portion of the route will reopen.

