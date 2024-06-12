Local

Traffic on Route 51 North to be detoured for few days, police say

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Traffic on Route 51 North in McKees Rocks will be detoured for the next few days.

The McKees Rocks Police Department said traffic will be detoured from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The police department posted the following detour:

  • Left onto Furnace Street Extension at the plaza,
  • Straight onto Furnace Street
  • Right onto Thompson Avenue and back onto Route 51 North

South detour will be as follows:

  • Straight onto Thompson Avenue at the train trestle
  • Left onto Furnace Street Extension
  • Straight onto Furnace Street and right onto Route 51 South

There’s no word on when the closed portion of the route will reopen.

