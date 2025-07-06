Trash compactor fire in Ross Township under investigation

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews handled an overnight fire in an apartment building’s trash compactor.

Fire officials say a fire alarm call for the Cosmopolitan Apartments on McKnight East Drive went out just after midnight.

While they were heading there, a resident reported smoke on the building’s sixth floor.

Berkeley Hills firefighters found smoke coming from the ground-level parking garage.

Making their way inside, crews put out a small fire inside a trash compactor. They spent more than an hour clearing smoke afterward with help from the Seville Volunteer Fire Company.

Officials say the fire’s cause is under investigation.

