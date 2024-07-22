Travelers still feeling effects of global IT outage

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Some travelers are still feeling the effects of a massive, global IT outage that caused disruptions across numerous industries last week.

Channel 11 spoke with a Canonsburg woman on Monday, as she attempted to return to the United States from a trip to Cancun.

Ja’Net Franell was originally set to fly home on Saturday, but when she arrived at the airport, the power was out and her Delta flight was ultimately canceled.

The airline set her up with a local resort, with plans to fly out the following morning. But that evening, her itinerary changed yet again.

“We were sitting down to dinner, we get a notification that we were stuck until Wednesday,” Franell, a local nurse, told Channel 11. In order to return home to her responsibilities sooner, she booked a new flight for Monday through a different airline.

Franell, fortunately, boarded that flight to Cleveland successfully and rented a car to drive back to Pennsylvania.

While she’s looking on the bright side, she’s received no information as to whether she will be refunded for her Delta flight.

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tweeted to followers on Sunday that the department has “received reports of continued disruptions and unacceptable customer service conditions at Delta Air Lines,” adding that Delta must provide prompt refunds to consumers who choose not to take rebooking, free rebooking for those who do, and timely reimbursements for food and hotel stays to consumers affected by these delays and cancellations, as well as adequate customer service assistance.”

The airline, meanwhile, posted to X that it will be covering “eligible expenses for impacted customers resulting from this flight disruption, including providing meal vouchers, hotel accommodations where available & ground transportation.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group