Tree falls on firefighter battling brush fire in Washington County

AMWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tree fell on a firefighter who was battling a brush fire in Amwell Township, Washington County on Friday afternoon.

A Washington County 911 supervisor confirms crews were called to the Dynamite Road area around 3 p.m. for the brush fire.

The firefighter’s injury was reported about an hour later.

He was flown to a local hospital for a head injury. There is no update on his condition at this time.

No other injuries have been reported.

