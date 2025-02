Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help locating a missing woman.

Troopers say Felicia Valentino was last seen in West Brownsville Borough. They did not specify when she was last seen.

Anyone with information on where she may be should contact PSP Belle Vernon by calling 724-929-6262.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group