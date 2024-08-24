Truck destroyed in overnight fire sparked by hybrid battery

PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — A hybrid battery ignited a truck fire in Allegheny County overnight.

Pleasant Hills Volunteer Fire Company crews responded to a reported fire in the bed of a pick-up truck on Oakcrest Lane around 2:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found the truck “well involved” and began to put out the flames. Fire officials say they used a ground monitor to flow water on the battery for nearly an hour to cool it off and extinguish the fire.

Although the truck was destroyed, first responders tell Channel 11 that no one was hurt and a nearby home was not damaged.

