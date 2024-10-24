Truck catches fire after crash with school bus carrying 20 children in Allegheny Township

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A truck caught fire after it was involved in a crash with a school bus in Allegheny Township Thursday.

Westmoreland County 911 said the crash happened near Hyde Park Road and Route 56 at 8:34 a.m.

Our crew at the scene learned that a pickup truck ran a red light and hit the bus before catching on fire. Another pickup truck was also hit during the crash.

Officials told us that 20 children were on the bus at the time of the crash. No one involved in the crash was injured.

