Trump says he and Russian leader Putin have agreed to begin ‘negotiations’ on ending Ukraine war

MOSCOW — President Donald Trump says he and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to begin “negotiations” on ending the Ukraine war.

The Republican said in a social media post on Wednesday disclosing a call between the two leaders that they would “work together, very closely.”

The call followed a prisoner swap that resulted in Russia releasing American schoolteacher Marc Fogel, of Pennsylvania, after more than three years of detention.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Marc Fogel, Pittsburgh-area teacher detained in Russia, back in US after release as part of exchange

Alexander Vinnik, a convicted Russian criminal, is being freed as part of a swap that saw Moscow’s release of Fogel, two U.S. officials confirmed Wednesday. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the swap.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Kremlin says unidentified Russian freed in US in exchange for Moscow’s release of Marc Fogel

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Alexander Vinnik, a convicted Russian criminal, is being freed as part of a swap that saw Moscow’s release of American Marc Fogel, two U.S. officials confirmed Wednesday.

Vinnik was arrested in 2017 in Greece at the request of the U.S. on cryptocurrency fraud charges and was later extradited to the United States where he pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to commit money laundering. He is currently in custody in California awaiting transport to return to Russia, the officials said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the swap.

The Kremlin said Wednesday that a Russian citizen was freed in the United States in exchange for Fogel but refused to identify him until he arrives in Russia.

President Donald Trump welcomed Fogel, who’s from Pennsylvania, at the White House Tuesday evening after his return to U.S. soil.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Wednesday that a Russian citizen was freed in the United States in exchange for Moscow’s release of American Marc Fogel, but refused to identify him until he arrives in Russia.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> ‘I think God listened’: Marc Fogel’s mom reacts to him returning home from Russian imprisonment

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the unidentified individual would return to Russia “in the coming days,” and his name would be revealed when he returns home — unlike during past prisoner exchanges between Moscow and Washington, when Russians and Americans were released simultaneously and their identities were revealed right away.

“Recently, work has been intensified through the relevant agencies, there have been contacts,” Peskov said in a conference call with reporters. “And these contacts have led to the release of Fogel, as well as one of the citizens of the Russian Federation, who is currently being held in custody in the United States. This citizen of the Russian Federation will also be returned to Russia in the coming days.”

Asked by reporters if the Russian released as part of the deal could be Alexander Vinnik, Peskov said that the name of the man being freed would be announced upon his return. Vinnik, arrested in 2017 in Greece at the request of the U.S. on cryptocurrency fraud charges. was later extradited to the United States where he pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov demurred when asked to elaborate on the deal that led to Fogel’s release, saying that such contacts “love silence” and deploring that Washington rushed to announce Fogel’s release.

“Our American colleagues have chosen to announce the results, we have a different approach to the agreements reached,” he said. “For efficient diplomacy, we prefer to observe confidentiality agreements.”

Fogel, an American history teacher who was deemed wrongfully detained by Russia, has been released and was returned to the U.S. on Tuesday in what the White House described as a diplomatic thaw that could advance negotiations to end the fighting in Ukraine. Fogel was arrested in August 2021 and was serving a 14-year prison sentence.

Steve Witkoff, a special envoy for U.S. President Donald Trump, left Russia with Fogel and brought him to the White House, where Trump greeted him. Fogel, who is from Pennsylvania, was expected to be reunited with his family.

Trump declined to say if he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin about Fogel and didn’t say what the United States provided in exchange for Fogel’s release.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, Trump suggested that Fogel’s release could help anchor a peace deal on Ukraine, saying: “We were treated very nicely by Russia, actually. I hope that’s the beginning of a relationship where we can end that war.”

The Kremlin was more cautious, but it also noted that the deal could help strengthen mutual trust.

“Such agreements can hardly serve as a turning point, but they are little steps toward building mutual confidence, which is at its lowest level,” Peskov said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group