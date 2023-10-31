TSA officials address record number of guns caught at Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoints

PITTSBURGH — The year isn’t over yet, and a record has already been set for the number of firearms caught at Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoints.

So far this year, 39 guns have been caught, which beats the previous record of 35 detected in all of 2019.

“What we want to do is raise awareness to the fact that too many people are bringing their guns to our security checkpoints,” said Lisa Farbstein, a regional spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration.

During a news conference Tuesday, Farbstein provided props to demonstrate the lawful ways in which travelers can transport their guns.

Firearms must be unloaded and packed within a sealed and locked hard-sided case. Ammunition should be in its original box. Travelers must then take their sealed firearms to their airline’s counter, prior to attempting to go through security. There, travelers must declare the weapon, and fill out “very minimal” paperwork.

Farbstein said that travelers may want to touch base with their airline prior to their travel day, as some place limits on the number of firearms that can be checked. She also suggests that travelers do their homework, and ensure that they have the proper licenses and permits in order to cross into another state or country with a firearm.

As for those who attempt to bring their guns through security checkpoints, they can face a fine of up to $15,000 and even criminal charges.

Farbstein said that most who get caught claim that they simply forgot that the firearm was in their carry-on. She said that the increase is likely attributed to an increasing number of travelers as well as gun owners.

