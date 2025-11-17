Turner’s Dairy Farms announces alcoholic Egg Nog

PITTSBURGH — Turner’s Dairy Farms is releasing a new hard Egg Nog for the holidays.

The beverage will include nutmeg, cinnamon and cloves with 14% alcohol.

Turner’s Dairy Farms announces hard Egg Nog (Turner's Dairy Farm/Turner's Dairy Farm)

The Egg Nog will be sold exclusively at Giant Eagle.

L’Uva Bella Winery from Lowellville, Ohio, partnered with Pittsburgh-based Turner’s to create the drink.

Bottles are $19.99 and contain 750ml.

Click here to find a Giant Eagle location selling the festive drink.

