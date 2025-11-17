Turner’s Dairy Farms announces alcoholic Egg Nog

PITTSBURGH — Turner’s Dairy Farms is releasing a new hard Egg Nog for the holidays.
The beverage will include nutmeg, cinnamon and cloves with 14% alcohol.
The Egg Nog will be sold exclusively at Giant Eagle.
L’Uva Bella Winery from Lowellville, Ohio, partnered with Pittsburgh-based Turner’s to create the drink.
Bottles are $19.99 and contain 750ml.
Click here to find a Giant Eagle location selling the festive drink.
