Two men hospitalized after head-on crash near Butler Area Senior High School

BUTLER, Pa. — A late-night crash in front of Butler Area Senior High School sent two men to the hospital Thursday, one of them flown in critical condition.

Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek spoke with a witness who says a chance encounter may have saved his own life. What delayed him on his drive home, and why he says he immediately started to think of the parents of the victims, coming up on Channel 11 News starting at 5.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group