Uniontown high school temporarily secured after hunting weapon seen inside vehicle on property

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Uniontown Area High School was temporarily placed on lockdown after a safety incident on Wednesday.

In a social media post, the school said it received an anonymous report of a hunting weapon visible inside a vehicle on school grounds.

The school went into a Code Yellow lockdown, and school police responded soon afterward, securing the weapon.

There was no threat to students or staff, and the normal schedule resumed after the lockdown was lifted, the school said.

“We commend our students and staff for their calm and swift compliance with safety protocols,” the school’s post reads. “We take all safety concerns seriously and appreciate your continued support in maintaining a secure environment.”

