Uniontown woman resentenced for violating terms of probation related to 11-year-old son’s death

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A Uniontown woman has been resentenced to prison after she violated the terms of her probation related to her son’s death in 2021.

Ashleigh Lee was sentenced to probation for involuntary manslaughter of her 11-year-old child. Toxicology reports showed the he had “an acute, combined lethal drug toxicity of fentanyl, heroin, and morphine, free with the use of amphetamines.” His cause of death was ruled acute combined drug toxicity of fentanyl-heroin and morphine free with the use of amphetamines.

>> Uniontown mother charged with criminal homicide in 11-year-old son’s death

The Fayette County District Attorney’s Office said Lee was found to have violated the terms of her probation on Wednesday.

Lee was resentenced to two and a half to five years in prison, which is the maximum sentence allowed by the law, the DA’s office said.

