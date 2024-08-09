Unity Township woman accused of stealing nearly $2,000 from care-dependent neighbor

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Unity Township woman is accused of financially exploiting her care-dependent neighbor.

Bruna Leonard, 54, is accused of taking the victim’s car and using his bank cards to take money from his accounts.

The victim relied on his neighbors to assist him in going to appointments or the store, the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office said.

Leonard was given access to his car to help him buy groceries, but the DA’s office says she did not return it.

When state police asked why she didn’t return it, she said she was “unable to because she was working.”

Leonard denied using the victim’s bank cards, but the DA’s office said transactions totaling over $1,900 were made to a Cash App account associated with her.

She is charged with financial exploitation of a care-dependent person and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

