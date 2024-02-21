Universal pet microchip scanner available for 24/7 public use in Vandergrift

VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — A nonprofit organization is providing a tool to the public that will help people reunite with their lost pets.

TinyCause on Facebook announced a universal pet microchip scanner is now available for public use at Tiny’s Fur Family Shop in Vandergrift.

The scanner is attached with a steel cable and under camera surveillance.

TinyCause said the scanner costs over $300 and asks people to be gentle when they use it.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group