UPMC Children’s Hospital receives $1M from Diehl Automotive to help with transportation

PITTSBURGH — UPMC Children’s Hospital received funding to help transport families in need.

More than 5,000 appointments are missed at the hospital each year because of a lack of transportation, the UPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation reports. That includes families who cannot afford gas or ambulance rides.

Diehl Automotive is committing $1 million to help eliminate those missed appointments.

“Our mission began out of love and gratitude for the amazing staff at UPMC Children’s,” said Corina Diehl, President & CEO of Diehl Automotive. “From the day my little one was born, it’s been a challenging journey. But the care and compassion of the staff made a world of difference for us. As we spent more time there, we saw many needs going unmet for families. Parking costs alone are overwhelming.”

The funds will be used to provide families with Uber or Lyft rides for outpatient appointments at the hospital.

“With this fund, the Diehl Family has shown a major commitment to the greater good of their community through philanthropy and volunteerism,” said Maura White, Senior Major Gift Officer at UPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation. “This can be life-changing for the families who will benefit from this endowment, ensuring children facing transportation challenges get the care they need.”

They also handed out parking passes to family members who went to the hospital and went through the building’s doors.

