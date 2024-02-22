UPMC Hillman Cancer Center to expand care with nearly $10M project in Shenango Valley

FARRELL, Pa. — The UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at UPMC Horizon-Shenango Valley will soon expand its services for the people of Lawrence and Mercer counties.

UPMC announced the Hillman Cancer Center at UPMC Horizon-Shenango Valley will receive a second linear accelerator (LINAC).

The LINAC is used for external beam radiation oncology treatments. It delivers high-energy x-rays or electrons to the region of the tumor, UPMC said.

“This radiotherapy system is designed to treat a variety of cancer tumors wherever they are in the body, including lung, breast and prostate cancers,” said department chair, radiation oncology, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center Heath Skinner, M.D. “It provides more precision, so that surrounding tissues are less affected, and it gives us oncologists better imaging so we can clearly see the treatment while it’s happening and for the patient.”

“Our patient volumes continue to increase and when demand for UPMC services rises, we prioritize and we respond to the needs of our community,” said president, UPMC Horizon and UPMC Jameson Beth Piccione, M.D. “Operating a second LINAC to perform vital radiation oncology treatments will further increase access to lifesaving care for even more people in our community.”

UPMC said it has invested more than $150 million to elevate services at UPMC Horizon, including the expansion of UPMC Hillman Cancer Center locations in Greenville, New Castle and Farrell. The new LINAC costs $9.6 million.

“Close-to-home access to the nationally ranked, best-in-class medicine of UPMC Hillman Cancer Center is life changing,” said executive vice president, UPMC, and president of the UPMC Health Services Division Joel Yuhas. “We live our mission by continually advancing needed health services and increasing availability of our world-class care and treatments. The community continues to put its trust in the unique expertise of UPMC — and UPMC will continue to elevate services in response to our communities’ needs.”

The UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at UPMC Horizon expansion project is expected to be completed by the end of this year, UPMC said.

There are more than 70 UPMC Hillman Cancer Center facilities across Pennsylvania and in Maryland, New York, Ohio and abroad with locations in Europe.

