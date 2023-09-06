UPMC names Frederick M. Hargett as new CFO

PITTSBURGH — UPMC hired a veteran North Carolina health care system executive as its new CFO.

Frederick M. Hargett has been EVP and CFO of Novant Health Inc. in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, for 15 years. He’ll succeed the retiring Ed Karlovich, who has been CFO of the Pittsburgh-based $26 billion-plus health care system since 2019.

“I am pleased that our team has recruited such an outstanding fiscal expert and leader with tremendous experience steering long-term diversified strategic growth while stewarding core financial functions of daily operations,” said UPMC CEO Leslie Davis. Hargett will report to Davis and take his new role in Pittsburgh on Oct. 1.

