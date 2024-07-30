Upper St. Clair man advances to 200m Breaststroke final at Paris Olympics

PARIS — A Pittsburgh-area swimmer has made it to the final race for the 200 Meter Breaststroke.

Josh Matheny, a 2021 Upper St. Clair High School graduate, raced twice on Tuesday in his Olympic debut. Once in a heat race in the morning, and then in the semifinal in the afternoon.

He advanced to the final race after taking fourth place in his semifinal heat with a time of 2:09.70.

The top eight swimmers advanced from the two semifinal heats — Matheny came in 6th place.

First Olympic event. First Olympic final.



The final race is on Wednesday afternoon.

