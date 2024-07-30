Local

Upper St. Clair man advances to 200m Breaststroke final at Paris Olympics

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Josh Matheny Josh Matheny, of the United States, waves as he walks onto the pool deck for his men's 200-meter breaststroke semifinal at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) (Petr David Josek/AP)

PARIS — A Pittsburgh-area swimmer has made it to the final race for the 200 Meter Breaststroke.

Josh Matheny, a 2021 Upper St. Clair High School graduate, raced twice on Tuesday in his Olympic debut. Once in a heat race in the morning, and then in the semifinal in the afternoon.

He advanced to the final race after taking fourth place in his semifinal heat with a time of 2:09.70.

The top eight swimmers advanced from the two semifinal heats — Matheny came in 6th place.

The final race is on Wednesday afternoon.

