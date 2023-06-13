Upper St. Clair police asking for public’s help to find missing girl

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. — The Upper St. Clair Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing girl.

The 10-year-old girl was last seen in the area of Wiltshire Park.

Police said the girl weighs around 75 pounds and is 4 feet 10 inches tall.

Police also said the child was last seen wearing black shirt with an orange design, black shorts and silver shoes.

Police are asking anyone who lives in the area to check their porches, decks or any area where a child might hide or seek shelter from the weather.

If seen, please call USCPD dispatch at (412) 833-7500 or 911.

