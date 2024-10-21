Upper St. Clair police warning residents of phone call scam impersonating officer

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. — The Upper St. Clair Police Department is warning residents of scam phone calls.

Police said the caller claimed to be an Upper St. Clair officer and spoofed the department’s non-emergency number.

The caller reportedly demanded Bitcoin and, according to police, “threatened arrest if the request was not fulfilled.”

The department reminds residents they will not call them to request money.

Residents who receive a phone call from someone claiming to be from the department are asked to call 412-833-7500.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group