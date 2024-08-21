UPS adds to service at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH — United Parcel Service is upping service to Pittsburgh International Airport, with a bigger-capacity aircraft and at least one more scheduled cargo flight per week.

UPS (NYSE: UPS) in April was awarded a lucrative five-year contract to carry United States Postal Service mail, which has already borne fruit in Pittsburgh by turning positive growth in cargo service at the airport.

The cargo carrier already is one of the major users of Pittsburgh International Airport, with four-day-a-week daytime flights to and from the UPS hub in Louisville, Kentucky. Now that will end up being five days a week during the daytime in addition to the regular predawn flights from Louisville, according to the Allegheny County Airport Authority.

