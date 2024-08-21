Local

UPS adds to service at Pittsburgh International Airport

By Paul J. Gough – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

WPXI UPS WORKERS SEATTLE - AUGUST 27: A United Parcel Service driver at the end of his route is seen at the Seattle HUB on August 27, 2004. (Photo by Ron Wurzer/Getty Images) (Ron Wurzer/Getty Images)

By Paul J. Gough – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

PITTSBURGH — United Parcel Service is upping service to Pittsburgh International Airport, with a bigger-capacity aircraft and at least one more scheduled cargo flight per week.

UPS (NYSE: UPS) in April was awarded a lucrative five-year contract to carry United States Postal Service mail, which has already borne fruit in Pittsburgh by turning positive growth in cargo service at the airport.

The cargo carrier already is one of the major users of Pittsburgh International Airport, with four-day-a-week daytime flights to and from the UPS hub in Louisville, Kentucky. Now that will end up being five days a week during the daytime in addition to the regular predawn flights from Louisville, according to the Allegheny County Airport Authority.

Click here to read more from the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • SWAT responds after domestic incident leads to man barricading himself in Banksville, police say
  • Girl hit by car, killed while riding her bicycle in Harrison Township
  • Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck
  • VIDEO: Good Samaritan who was shot 8 times after trying to help suspect has long road to recovery
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts


    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read