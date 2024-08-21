Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck

LOS ANGELES — Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after over two years of marriage.

NBC News reports Lopez filed to divorce Affleck on Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Lopez and Affleck were married in July 2022 after rekindling their early-2000s relationship. They met and got engaged for the first time in 2002 before splitting up in 2004.

They spent 17 years apart before reconnecting in 2021.

NBC, citing sources, said the couple did not have a prenup.

Rumors of their divorce began to spread in May. NBC News reports Affleck moved out of their home around that time, which was then put up for sale.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group